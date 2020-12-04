AmazonBasics

2-pack Velvet Fleece Decorative Throw Pillows

$18.51

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Set of 2 decorative 18 by 18 inches square throw pillows for sofas, lounge chairs, beds, and more 100% polyester velvet fleece is soft to the touch and durable Match to your existing decor or use as a contrasting accent piece; easy to care for by machine or hand washing Comes in a vacuum-sealed pack; allow 24 hours to decompress Made in a Green factory with an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards