H&M

2-pack Velvet Curtain Lengths

£69.98

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Your privacy is important to us which is why we want to inform you on our updated Privacy Notice. To give you a more transparent and clear information on how we process your personal data, we have divided the Privacy Notice into different chapters. Depending on if you are a subscriber, H&M Club member or if you have an H&M Account, different parts of the notice will apply to you. In each chapter, we describe in more detail what personal data we have about you and how we use it. We have also increased the information on your rights, for example how to get access to your data and how you can request to terminate the usage of your data.