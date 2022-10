H&M

2-pack Slim Fit Turtlenecks

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Long-sleeved, turtleneck shirts in soft cotton jersey. Pieces/Pairs 2 Size The model is 187cm/6'2" and wears a size M Fit Slim fit Composition Cotton 95%, Spandex 5% Art. No. 1021446003