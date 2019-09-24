Duomishu

2 Pack Hair Towel Wrap Turban

$14.99 $9.97

Buy Now Review It

Does your hair still dry with the blower? Also destroy hair organization? Catching a cold due to her wet hair? The high temperature blower your hair with smooth hair is dried, withered, yellow and forked. NO PROBLEM! This Microfiber Hair Towel is made of super soft microfiber fabric. Its high water absorbency can dry your wet hair effectively and in a more natural way. Make the switch now to get rid of hair damage caused by hair dryer. A hair drying cap is more convenient to use and will prevent scalp hair moisture from losing. A button is designed for easily and conveniently fixing the cap on your head. This microfiber hair towel is both fashionable and practical for your household and bathroom. The cute packing bag can be used to organize toothbrush, comb, towel and cellphone when traveling. These hair drying towels are slightly wider and thicker than before. The loop and button are also improved. Please be aware of the size if you have pretty long hair. Please pack your long hair into the turban or use it as a regular towel to dry your long hair more efficiently. Specification: Color: White, Gray Material: Coral Fleece (Microfiber) Measure: 25 5/8" x 9 7/8" (65 x 25 cm) Applicable People: Women / Men / Teen Weight: 120g Machine Washable: Yes Secure Button: Yes Washing Tip: NO softener, bleaching or dry cleaning Packing List: 1 x Blue Microfiber Hair Towel 1 x Purple Microfiber Hair Towel How to use? (3 Steps) 1. Bend to make your hair hang down, put hair towel on your head (the end with button)- 2. Wrap your hair with the hanging part of the towel- 3. Pull up the secure loop across your head and fix it under the secure button.