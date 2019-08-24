Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSocks
COS

2-pack Dot And Striped Socks

$9.00
At COS
These patterned socks are made from comfortable, stretch cotton with tightly ribbed trims and a mix of stripes and dots. Each multi-pack contains two pairs of socks.
Featured in 1 story
7 Children's Brands Adults Want To Wear, Too
by Alyssa Coscarelli