United States
ASOS DESIGN Curve
2 Pack 90 Denier Super Stretch Recycled Blend Tights In Black
$26.00
At ASOS
LOOK AFTER ME Hand wash only ABOUT ME Super-stretchy nylon Made with recycled nylon From fabric scraps to fishing nets, waste is processed back into nylon/polyamide fibres This reduces crude-oil use and greenhouse gases, helping lower the impact on the planet and keeping things circular Main: 92% Nylon, 8% Elastane.
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Botanical Tiger Double Breasted Shirt & Pants Pajama Set In...
$50.00ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Roll Neck Top With Long Sleeves In Swirl Print - Part Of A Set
$26.00ASOS