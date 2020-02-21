Linenspa

2-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full

$49.99

Two inches of ultra plush memory foam that conforms to your curves and hugs you to sleep; Materials: 100 Percent Polyurethane Memory Foam, Gel Beads Infused with temperature regulating gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to help prevent overheating Comfortable memory foam distributes weight evenly to align the spine and alleviate pressure points Available in plush 2 inch and 3 inch profiles; the 3 inch topper will hug your body more than the 2 inch topper A comfortable and affordable way to rejuvenate an old mattress, soften a hard mattress, and prolong mattress life; backed by a 3 year warranty Instantly add a comfort layer to your mattress with a LINENSPA Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Soft, supportive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points by distributing weight evenly. The memory foam is infused with gel that works to regulate temperature by capturing and distributing heat. Foam is CertiPUR US certified for quality standards. Plush memory foam surface revitalizes your existing mattress and prevents long term wear and tear on your mattress. Available in plush 2 inch and 3 inch profiles. This topper prevents overheating and conforms to the curves of your body to reduce aches and pains while you sleep. Available in Cal King, King, Queen, Full XL, Full, Twin XL and Twin sizes.