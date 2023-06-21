Phanxy

2 In 1 Tongue Licking Waterproof Vibrator

$24.99

【9 Tongue Lickling Modes】The licking vibrator is the best sex toy to stimulate women's sensitive points, and can help women quickly reach unimaginable pleasure! bringing you double stimulation, giving you realistic oral sex experience. 【9 Dildo Vibrating Modes】Our womens vibrator is a combination of tongue licking and dildo design. 2 functions can be used at the same time to feel the dual experience. You can control the different modes according to your favorite rhythm, whether it's a gentle massage or a wild licking. 【Waterproof & USB Charging】The clit vibrator have IPX 7 waterproof rating, Making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. With USB charging cable. Charging for 1.5 hours,the working time will be 1 hour. 【Body-Safe Silicone & Whisper Quiet】The rose sex stimulator for women is made from high quality silicone. It's soft, skin- friendly, and smooth to touch and feel. And the noise is less than 58 dB, almost negligible.You can enjoy quiet clitoral vibrator's thrills at home or office without any worries. 【Discreet Packaging Box】Your privacy is our priority. Our vibrator comes in discreet packaging box. Once order confirmed, there will be another shipping discreet bag. Nobody will know what’s inside the box.