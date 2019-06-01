MondayUp

2 In 1 Over The Sink Cutting Board Strainer

Parameters: Name: -Folding -Sink -Cutting -Board Product -specification: -about -50*28.5cm/19.69*11.22in Product -material -PP+TPR Product -weight: -about -1kg Product -color: -gray Features: Easy -to -Clean: -The -cutting -board -is -drainable -and -easy -to -clean. -The -cutting -board -can -be -cut. -Thickened -plate -is -made -of -safe -material, -and -it -is -separable. Safe -Material: -Made -of -PP+TRP, -matte -+ -silica -gel, -it -is -safe -and -secure. Drainable -and -Separable: -silica -gel -drain -basin -with -even -leaking -hole. Thickened -Board: -The -cutting -board -is -easy -to -clean, -1cm -thickened. Lengthen -and -Thickened: -50cm*28.5cm, -The -cutting -board -is -large -in -size. -It -can -be -used -to -cut -fruit -and -vegetables -with -flat -surface. List: 1 -* -cutting -board