MondayUp

2 In 1 Over The Sink Cutting Board Strainer

£12.50

Buy Now Review It

➤➤Drainable and separable: silicone drain basin with even leaks. Vegetable basket and water strainer help you finish your cutting and cleaning work effortlessly. It can be directly stored after cutting vegetables or fruit. ➤➤Safety material: Made of PP + TRP, matte + silicone, safe and reliable. With a textured surface that resists scratches, safety and durable for use. It can be stuck on the sink, with a drain storage basket. ➤➤Lengthen thickening: 50cm * 28.5cm/19.69*11.22in, the size of the cutting board is large. It can be used to cut flat fruits and vegetables. ➤➤Easy to clean: The cutting board is easy to drain and easy to clean. The cutting board can be cut. The thickened plate is made of safe material and can be separated. ➤➤Thickened plate: The cutting board is easy to clean, 1 cm thick. List: 1 * cutting board(Best after-sales service:24h friendly customer service and email support. If you have any problem, please contact our customer support and we will reply you within 24 hours.)