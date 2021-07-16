Mac Sports

At Target

Specifications Seats up to: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 23.6 inches (H) x 30.3 inches (W) Seat Dimensions: 30 inches [W] & 6 inches [floor to seat top] Weight: 4 pounds Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 79640544 UPC: 886237026248 Origin: made in the USA or imported The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description Sometimes you want to relax at the beach in something more spacious than a regular beachcomber chair. But no one wants to take a lounger across the parking lot and beach, along with all the other gear you’ll need for the perfect relaxing beach day. Now with the Mac Sports 2-in-1 folding beach lounger chair and wagon cart you’ll be able to bring all your stuff in one trip! More than meets the eye, this comfortable lounger chair features a unique system that allows it to easily transform into a spacious wagon cart in seconds. As a chair, it will provide comfort on the go with a (removable) padded headrest, large seating area, and soft denier fabric. When the chair is folded into a wagon, you are getting the ultimate beach tool. Featuring 2 thick, durable, all-terrain wheels, telescoping adjustable handle, easy to snap locks for mesh basket, a rear pouch for accessories, and a large capacity basket. next time you have a beach day, don’t forget to bring with you the Mac Sports 2-in-1 folding beach lounger chair and wagon cart.