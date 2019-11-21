Mielle Organics

2 In 1 Our Pomegranate Honey Face Scrub And Cleanser

$14.79

2-n-1 Our Pomegranate & Honey Face Scrub & Cleanser helps exfoliate skin, and cleanses the pores by removing dirt, oil and impurities. This product is sure to leave the face glowing, feeling soft and smooth. DIRECTIONS: Squeeze a dime size amount onto your fingertips and gently massage into damp skin avoiding eye area. Rinse thoroughly. INGREDIENTS: Water (Aqua, Eau), Cocamidopropylamine Oxide, Glycol Distearate, Lauryl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium PEG-12 Dimethicone Sulfosuccinate, Pumice, Aminomethyl Propanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Glycerin, Methyl Gluceth-20 Fragrance (Parfum), Walnut Shell Flour, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Powder, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Iron Oxides, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract Honey, Retinyl Palmitate, Menthol, Mannitol, Goat Milk Powder, Bentonite, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Mica