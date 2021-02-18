Staub

2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte

$429.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Paired for perfection. We really think our collaboration with Staub is a match made in heaven (the products themselves are made in Alsace, France—close enough). Their streamlined aesthetic and our love of streamlining meal prep has resulted in our exclusive 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte, available for a limited amount of time. It may look like just another handsome dish that wants to gently braise your dinner, but open it up and you get a pan for all your grilling needs, from bread to flank steak to bok choi. Whether you stack it in a cabinet or let it live on your stovetop, this durable, space-saving beaut will stay with you for ages. Good thing that design is timeless, eh?