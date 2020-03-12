Swiss Safe

2-in-1 First Aid Kit (120 Piece)

$39.99 $27.88

Buy Now Review It

★ NEW & UPGRADED FOR 2019: 2-in-1 Premium First Aid Emergency Kit with 120 medical grade items. FDA APPROVED: Manufactured from highest quality FDA approved facility exceeding safety standards. INCLUDES MINI-FIRST AID KIT: Amazingly small, lightweight Mini Kit with additional 32 medical items. MULTIPURPOSE: Perfect for any occasion or events - family, home, workplace, emergencies, outdoors. 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Swiss Safe Guarantees customer satisfaction or receive a 100% refund.