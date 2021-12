Ardell

2-in-1 Crystal Gems & Duo Lash Adhesive Kit

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Add dazzling sparkle to any makeup look for the ultimate jeweled effect with the Ardell 2-In-1 Crystal Gems & Duo Lash Adhesive Kit! Ideal for the face and body. Includes 48 Crystal Gems DUO in Clear (0.035 oz)