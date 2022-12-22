Hanahana Beauty

2-in-1 Body Bar

$15.00

This is not a soap. Our 2-in-1 body bar is an after shower moisturizing + exfoliating body bar. It's the perfect prep for your skin after cleansing. Natural exfoliants gently help to slough away dead skin. Shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil keeps your skin feeling moisturized. The result - skin that feels soft, smooth + moisturized with each use. The Details Vegan and cruelty free 4 oz / 118.29 ml Revolve Style No. HBEA-WU7 Manufacturer Style No. RPSQ9525407 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Step 1: After washing with your favorite body wash, rinse and turn off the shower Step 2: While the skin is still wet, massage the 2-in-1 body bar into skin in circular motions Step 3: Place bar back in dry area and rinse body Step 4: Pat dry Step 5: Follow-up with your favorite hanahana shea body butter Disclaimer: Shower may get slippery! Store in a cool, dry place after use.