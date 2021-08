Hanahana Beauty

2-in-1 Body Bar

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hanahana Beauty

This is not a soap. Our 2-in-1 body bar is an after-shower moisturizing + exfoliating body bar. It's the perfect prep for your skin after cleansing. Natural exfoliants gently help to slough away dead skin. A combination of shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil keeps your skin feeling moisturized. The result - skin that feels soft, smooth + moisturized with each use.