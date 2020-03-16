Loving Tan

Made by tan lovers for tan lovers, Loving Tan 2HR Express Mousse gives you a natural looking tan within minutes. The salon inspired formula provides you with an immediate color, while developing into a deeper, darker tan which can be washed off after 2 hours! The color guide technology ensures an easy, streak free application every time. It is both quick drying and deliciously fragrant. This product is best suited to medium to dark skin tones.