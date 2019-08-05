DreamFoam Bedding

2" Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper, Made In Usa

$48.23

Buy Now Review It

Revitalize your aging mattress with our Dreamfoam Bedding 2-Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper. The soft visco-elastic memory foam will add comfort and increase the quality of your mattress immediately. It is a great way to add a bit of plushness to a firm mattress as well! Our Gel Swirl Topper is Made in the USA and Certi-PUR US Certified. This means that our toppers are made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP or TCEP ("Tris") flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde or phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.