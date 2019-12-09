Wondershop

2-foot Pre-lit Alberta Spruce Clear Lights Artificial Christmas Tree

$20.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Whether you're short on space or looking to spruce up an entryway table display, the Two-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Alberta Spruce With Clear Lights from Wondershop™ makes the perfect pick. This small artificial Christmas tree is realistically styled to look like an Alberta spruce, and at a height of just two feet, it's ideal for placement in a wide variety of spaces. Plus, the tree comes pre-lit with 35 clear lights for ultra-easy styling. Decorate it with miniature ornaments and a beaded garland to add your own touch, or style as-is for a more understated feel. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.