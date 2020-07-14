United States
Dazzle Dry
2 Curtsy Or Not
$18.00
At Dazzle Dry
A purple raspberry crème that'll have them bowing before you. Coverage: Full Finish: Crème Free of: dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), butyl benzyl phthalate, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, nitrocellulose, parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, acrylates, methacrylates, isocyanates, anhydrides, thiocarbamates, peroxy compounds, hydrazines Size: 0.5 fl oz. **For a full list of ingredients click here: https://dazzledry.com/pages/lacquer-ingredients