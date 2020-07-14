Dazzle Dry

2 Curtsy Or Not

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dazzle Dry

A purple raspberry crème that'll have them bowing before you. Coverage: Full Finish: Crème Free of: dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), butyl benzyl phthalate, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, nitrocellulose, parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, acrylates, methacrylates, isocyanates, anhydrides, thiocarbamates, peroxy compounds, hydrazines Size: 0.5 fl oz. **For a full list of ingredients click here: https://dazzledry.com/pages/lacquer-ingredients