Paula's Choice

2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant

$29.50 $23.60

Buy Now Review It

At Paula's Choice

Why is it different? A unique leave-on formula that’s gentle enough for daily use on all skin types. Exfoliates dead skin cells while clearing pores for a more even, radiant tone, plus visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles to reveal remarkably smoother, younger-looking skin. This exfoliant has an optimal pH range of 3.2–3.8. 2021 Glamour Beauty Award Readers' Choice, Best Acne Treatment 2020 Teen Vogue Acne Award, Best Exfoliant 2019 Women & Home Beauty Award, Best Blemish Treatment 2019 GQ Grooming Award, Best Face Products for Men What does it do? Skin becomes dull, dry and congested when dead skin cells build up on its surface. Beta hydroxy acid (BHA, also known as salicylic acid) mimics the natural exfoliation process of younger skin by helping it shed extra layers while unclogging and clearing pores. How to use Gently apply using fingers or a cotton pad over entire face and neck, including the eye area (avoid lash line and eyelids) after cleansing and toning. Do not rinse. Start Slowly: Apply every other day and note skin's response. Then use up to twice daily. For daytime, always finish with SPF 30+. For nighttime, follow with the rest of your routine. If you have a salicylate allergy, check with your physician before using any products that contain salicylic acid.