Daewood

2.8 Cu Ft Retro Mini Fridge Fr-028rcnm

$289.99 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Daewoo's new retro line deviates from the traditional looking compact refrigerators reminding you of the good old days while delivering elegance and modern touches to the overall design. With its distinctive look, this line of appliances will bring life to any room in your home. Efficiency and functionality are important factors to Daewoo and is Energy Star rated. The retro line also has a combo feature, which enables it to combine with its sibling line up of retro microwaves to use the two separate units with one plug.