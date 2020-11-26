Brookside

2.5″ Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If your current mattress feels a little firm, adding the 2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a great option. This supportive memory foam layer is designed to contour to your curves no matter your favorite sleep position: side, back, or stomach. This topper even supports your lower back keeping your spine neutral. And if you sleep with a partner, the material absorbs motion and isolates it rather than transferring it. That means you will not feel a thing when your partner rolls out of bed. Brookside embrace their CertiPUR-US certification. No harmful chemicals were used in manufacturing this memory foam.