2.5 Carat 14 Karat White Gold Certified Oval Black Diamond Engagement Ring

$2690.00

About Beautiful solitaire with accents vintage style diamond engagement ring. Center stone is natural, oval shaped, AAA quality Black Diamond of 2 carat and it is surrounded by smaller natural diamonds approx. 0.5 total carat weight. The total carat weight of this unique engagement ring is approx. 2.5 carat. Set in a sleek, 14K white gold, solitaire ring with a 4prong setting. The setting looks delicate but is heavily constructed. So pretty and wearable. Currently a US ring size 6 and sizable. Available sizes: 3-11 US. Different size and quality center stone are available upon request. Available in: Morganite, Emerald, Ruby and Sapphire gemstone upon request.