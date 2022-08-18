Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

$28.00

At a glance STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Rod Pocket Sheer Washable Highlights Printed sheer curtain panel helps create an inviting ambiance Sheer construction helps bring light into your room Rod pocket for easy hanging Multistripe orange burnout print helps accentuate your room decor Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 63 Inches (L), 54 Inches (W) Fabric Name: Plain Weave Accommodates Pole Size: 3 Inches Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Textile Material: 74% Polyester, 26% Rayon Includes: 1 Curtain Panel Required, Not Included: Rod Hanging style: Rod Pocket Industry or Government Certifications: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Light Filtration: Sheer Single Panel Weight: .62 Pounds OEKO-TEX Institution: TESTEX OEKO-TEX Certification Number: SH025 146805 Care & Cleaning: Machine Wash, Machine Dry Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: June 25, 2021 TCIN: 81838526 UPC: 646998697978 Item Number (DPCI): 068-03-0032 Origin: Imported Description Add life to any bare window in your home with the Ophelia Printed Burnout Sheer Curtain Panel from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. Designed to accentuate your window decor, this sheer curtain panel allows outside light to pass through to bring an inviting feel to your room. Featuring a rod pocket for effortless hanging and creating elegant gathers, it features a multistripe burnout design in hues of orange to accentuate your shabby chic interior decor style. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that’s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® We made it better so you can feel better. To keep you safe from harmful substances, this product has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals according to strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® guidelines. Rod Pocket The curtain rod slips through the pocket, creating elegant gathers with clean lines. Sheer Allows natural sunlight to illuminate the room while giving you minimal privacy by being almost see-through. Washable Can be washed in a washing machine for easy care. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.