Opalhouse x Jungalow

1pc Sheer Idris Printed Burnout Window Curtain Panel Gold

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 84 Inches (L), 54 Inches (W) Fabric Name: Plain Weave Accommodates Pole Size: 3 Inches Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Textile Material: 76% Polyester, 24% Rayon Required, Not Included: Rod Hanging style: Back Tab, Rod Pocket Industry or Government Certifications: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Light Filtration: Sheer Single Panel Weight: .68 Pounds OEKO-TEX Institution: TESTEX OEKO-TEX Certification Number: SH025 146805 Care & Cleaning: Machine Dry, Machine Wash TCIN: 85376996 UPC: 646998702566 Item Number (DPCI): 068-03-1938 Origin: Imported Description Dress up your window with this 1-Piece Sheer Idris Printed Burnout Window Curtain Panel from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ for softer light in your room. The sheer curtain panel lets natural light come through, making your room feel cheerful and welcoming, while the artistic gold floral print on a textured background gives your room a gorgeous aesthetic. The curtain panel also features back tabs and a rod pocket for easy hanging, and it is machine washable for easy upkeep. Use two drapes and slide them over a bright gold rod for a more dressed-up look. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® We made it better so you can feel better. To keep you safe from harmful substances, this product has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals according to strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® guidelines. Rod Pocket The curtain rod slips through the pocket, creating elegant gathers with clean lines. Back Tab Hidden loops at the back slip over the curtain rod to create soft, elegant pleats. Sheer Allows natural sunlight to illuminate the room while giving you minimal privacy by being almost see-through. Washable Can be washed in a washing machine for easy care. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.