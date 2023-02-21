Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Short Jacket
$280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Poppy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Summersalt
The Reversible Packable Puffer
BUY
$95.00
Summersalt
Patagonia
Nano Puff® Jacket
BUY
$229.00
Patagonia
Ugg
Selda Packable Quilted Jacket
BUY
$119.59
$194.95
Amazon
More from The North Face
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Short Jacket
BUY
$280.00
Urban Outfitters
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
BUY
$279.95
Amazon
The North Face
Thermoball Lace Up Waterproof
BUY
$134.95
Amazon
The North Face
Ballard Iii Lace Waterproof Boot
BUY
$138.93
Amazon
More from Outerwear
Urban Outfitters
Poppy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Jacket
BUY
$239.99
$278.00
J.Crew
L.L. Bean
Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket
BUY
$249.00
L.L. Bean
Summersalt
The Reversible Packable Puffer
BUY
$95.00
Summersalt
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted