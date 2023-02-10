The North Face

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

$279.95

Made in the USA or Imported The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has a boxy silhouette and incredible warmth that is pack-ready so you can stay warm no matter where your adventures take you. The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has the classic boxy silhouette and oversized baffles of your favorite 1996 Nuptse design with modern features so you can stay warm in style! Relaxed fit gently drapes off the body for optimal comfort. Stows in its own hand pocket. Stow in its own hand pocket. The North Face Size Chart Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The North Face® 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket has a boxy silhouette and incredible warmth that is pack-ready so you can stay warm no matter where your adventures take you. Relaxed fit gently drapes off the body for optimal comfort. Stows in its own hand pocket. Ripstop DWR Shell: • Ripstop fabric with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating is engineered to last and has a coating that sheds light rain and dries quickly. Goose Down Fill • Goose down fill provides exceptional warmth with minimal bulk. • RDS (Responsible Down Standard) process ensures that the insulation does not come from birds that have been live-plucked, or force fed, and that their welfare has been protected throughout their life cycle. • 770 fill goose down throughout. Attached, fixed hood can be stowed into the stand collar for on the fly coverage. Long sleeves with adjustable hook-and-loop cuffs. Exposed, two-way VISLON® zip closure in front. Internal secure-zip pocket keeps your essentials safe. Welted, zip close hand pockets. Classic oversized baffle design inspired by the 1996 Nuptse design. Branding on the left chest, cuff, and back right shoulder. 100% nylon; Lining: 100% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.