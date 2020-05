Ann Taylor

1990s Cashmere & Silk Ribbed Top

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayward Collection

1990s pale blue ribbed cashmere and silk knit tank. V-neck, slim fit. label: Ann Taylor measurements: estimated modern size: XS to Small (shown unpinned on 5’7 model, 33” bust, 27” waist, 37” hip) tag size: XS length: 21” bust: up to 36” materials: Cashmere / Silk / Cotton condition: Excellent