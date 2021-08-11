Unique Vintage

1970s Dark Denim Blue Eartha Jumpsuit

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unique Vintage

Fall in love with yourself, gals! A dynamite plus size jumpsuit from Unique Vintage, the Eartha Jumpsuit is crafted in a fabulous dark denim stretch blend that flatters your feminine form while hugging your curves in all the right places. The contrast seaming lends retro highlights while the sweetheart neckline is secured with adjustable fascinators and centered by a button up front. The cropped legs are outfitted with side and back pockets for modern groovement! Available in sizes XS-5X while supplies last.