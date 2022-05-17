Experimental Perfume Club

1950 Eau De Parfum 50ml

£125.00

This summer, as we approach Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, EPC is paying homage to the glamorous decade and the icons that changed beauty and fashion forever with the launch of their new ephemeral fragrance, 1950. This fragrance is a call to the emancipation of the decade, championing a bright citrus top of Bergamot essential oil with rich and jammy Moroccan Rose Absolute and touch of warm, woody sandalwood, vetiver, Ambroxan and Frankincense.