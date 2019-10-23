William Vintage

1930s Ostrich Feather Bolero Jacket

Sourced for William Vintage, this plush white bolero jacket from the 1930s is rendered in dense ostrich feathers, reminiscent of the iconic dress worn by Ginger Rogers in the Oscar-Nominated 1935 film Top Hat with Fred Astaire. Its lined in lustrous silk crepe to ensure a sublime drape that grazes elegantly over the shoulders a finishing nod to glamorous eveningwear of the era and secures via discreet front ties. Style it with a sweeping gown and sparkling accessories for a high-octane ensemble.