1920s Six-legged Serpentine Table – Mahogany Wood – Metallic Lion Head Handles – Wooden Feet

This is a fantastic 1920s Six-Legged Antique Mahogany Serpentine table. It is in overall good to very good condition with the odd cosmetic scratch and dent here and there, though nothing that could detract from what is quite a marvellous piece. It is has a sleeked curvature around the front of the desk which both the drawers and shelving compartments blend into. There are two long drawers in the centre and a two-shelf panel at either side, making it a rather functional as well as decorative piece. The key is still present and is used to open both shelving panels though one of the pull rings has become detached from the cupboard front. All in all, a rather eyecatching piece for a large hallway or lounge. Unfortunately due to the size of this item, we are offering collection only from our Mablethorpe warehouse, though if you prefer, we do have an upgrade option for palletised delivery, though this is for mainland UK only, excluding Highlands - just select the option on checkout. Please drop us a message if you are unsure of anything. As most of our items are antique or vintage, we cannot guarantee all items are in pristine condition and whilst we will flag any significant imperfections, the old mark, dent or nibble may pass through. Please be aware of this when purchasing our vintage items Follow this link to see a wider range of one-time-only gifts and must-haves! ------------->>>>>>>>>>>> https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/thebricabracboutique Thanks for looking.