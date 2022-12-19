Vintage

1910 Edwardian Old Mine Cut Diamond Platinum Ring

About This is a gorgeous Edwardian engagement ring showcasing a dreamy old mine-cut diamond set in Platinum! Crowned by a 0.79 ct icy white old mine cut diamond at its center, this platinum set engagement ring is adorned with glittering diamond set shoulders. This ring encapsulates the graceful and ethereal design of the Edwardian era, from the thin platinum shank to the fine hand-engraving along the shoulders, this is truly an antique gem. This ring is currently sized at 6.75. The approximate total weight of Diamonds in the entire ring is 0.96 cttw. The approximate total weight of the Center Diamond is 0.76 carats with the color being H and VS2 in clarity. The approximate total weight of the Side Diamonds is 0.20 cttw with the color being H and SI1 in clarity.