Outsunny

19.5″ Outdoor Camping Barrel Charcoal Grill

$47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Getting tired of carrying bulky charcoal grill for camping or other outdoor activities? The BBQ grill is just the ticket! The camping grill's compact size means it's easy to throw into your car trunk and take it anywhere you like. The large grilling rack can accommodate food for tons of people, while the air vents and built-in thermometer allows you to get the exact heat you need. With this versatile gadget, start enjoying a nice and unforgettable BBQ with your family and friends in nature!