BESTOPE

18pcs Makeup Brush Set

C$18.98

Buy Now Review It

PROFESSIONAL 18 PIECE MAKEUP BRUSHES: Includes all the essentials needed for professional or at-home use. Kabuki Styles, Face Brushes, Eye brushes, Lip brush, Foundation Brushes, meet all your requirements for your face and eye makeup application. COMPLETE APPLICATION BRUSHES: with this multifunctional brush collection, effortlessly apply and blend powder, highlighter, concealer, shadow, liner, and more. Intended for makeup beginner and enthusiasts. SOFT SYNTHETIC FIBERS: These brushes are so smooth it's easy to apply any kind of make up you want.no skin hurting, suitable for even the most sensitive skin and great for any type of liquid or cream application.NOT SHED!! . High-End Brush Set: made of high-end performance alloy, wood material, and soft and dense synthetic, ensured for long time use. Provide you with soft and comfortable touch feeling and super ability to hold. ONE-YEAR WARRANTY: Brand new and high quality,BESTOPE makeup brush set offers 60 days Money Back and One Year Replacement Warranty,Great gift idea for your moms, wives and female friends! .