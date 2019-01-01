Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Jennifer Meyer

18k Gold Thin Ring With Sapphire

$175.00
At Shopbop
A tiny dark sapphire lends precious quality to this whisper-thin ring from Jennifer Meyer Jewelry. 18k gold. Made in the USA. Additional jewelry sold separately. Style #JMEYR40042
Featured in 1 story
Not Your Grandma's Birthstone Jewelry
by Bobby Schuessler