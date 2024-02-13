Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Astrid & Miyu
18k Gold Molten Open Ring
$105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Astrid & Miyu
Need a few alternatives?
Ana Luisa
Cleo Gold Snake Ring
BUY
$55.00
Ana Luisa
Pearlory
Watch Band Ring
BUY
$21.00
$28.00
Pearlory
CLED
Heart Dangling Ring
BUY
$170.00
CLED
Abbott Lyon
Custom Heart Birthstone Ring
BUY
$90.00
Abbott Lyon
More from Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Heart Charm Huggies In Gold
BUY
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Dome Hoops
BUY
$164.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Crystal Open Ring In Silver
BUY
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Illusion Crystal Huggies In Gold
BUY
£55.00
Astrid & Miyu
More from Rings
Flaire & Co.
18k Gold Plated Adjustable Pearl Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
Astrid & Miyu
18k Gold Molten Open Ring
BUY
$105.00
Astrid & Miyu
Ceremony
Tansy Emerald Cut
BUY
$4350.00
Ceremony
Zales
Diamond Frame Vine-shank Vintage-style Interlocking Bri
BUY
$874.99
$1249.99
Zales
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted