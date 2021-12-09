LeSophisticate

18k Gold Filled Blue Evil Eye Chain Bracelet

$9.90

Handmade item Bracelet length: 7 1/4 Inches; Bracelet width: 6.80 Millimeters Materials: Gold Closure: Lobster claw Made to Order Perfect your jewelry making style so your pieces are cohesive, unique to the brand you want to create, and well-made. Here you can find the most Stylish and Fashionable styles at a manufacture price. Description: * Material: 18K Gold Filled Or Rhodium * Quantity: 1 Complete Bracelet (Bulk Orders Accepted) * Length: 7 1/4' Inch * Width: 6.80mm * Color: Navy Blue Shop The Anklet: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1036529008/18k-gold-filled-blue-evil-eye-chain?ref=listings_manager_grid Shop The Necklace: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1015331719/18k-gold-filled-blue-evil-eye-chain-for?ref=listings_manager_grid More Styles and Jewelry findings are available in our Store. https://www.etsy.com/shop/LeSophisticate We carry a huge variety of Charms and Pendants, Earrings, Chains, Anklets and much more Styles. If you can't find a specific style here, please feel free to contact us, we also custom made any style you need to manufacture. They are made from the highest quality 18K gold filled. _________________________________________________ W H A T ∙ I S ∙ 1 8K ∙ G O L D ∙ F I L L E D? _________________________________________________ 18k gold filled is a beautiful more affordable alternative to solid gold as it is a genuine layer of gold permanently bonded onto base metal with heat and pressure that contains 100+ times more gold than gold plated. It is extremely durable, won't chip or flake, tarnish-resistant, and a great alternative to expensive solid gold jewelry. It looks great and with proper care. Gold-filled jewelry can also be worn by people with sensitive skin since its 100% Hypoallergenic, Lead and nickel free. ***These items do come in larger quantities than listed. Please message me for a custom wholesale amount. _________________________________________________ CARE ∙ INSTRUCTIONS _________________________________________________ All of our jewelry pieces are delicate and need extra care and love. As such, please: * Take off the jewelry if you plan to get wet such as going to the beach, pool, shower, bath, spa etc. * Remove the jewelry before going to sleep, exercise or if you plan to do any physically strenuous activities. This is to avoid any unnecessary wear and tear. * Put on the jewelry last, only after you apply any make-up, skin care products, perfume, hairspray, etc. * Avoid contact with any harsh chemicals such as household cleaners, acid, alkali, corrosive substances, etc. This includes not using any chemical jewelry cleaners. * Wipe down your jewelry with a soft, lint-free polishing cloth and store in a sealed bag or box in a cool dry place.