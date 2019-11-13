Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
aeydē
18k Gold Fiesta Red
£94.32
Buy Now
Review It
At aeydē
Ashley Earrings
Need a few alternatives?
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Stone & Glitter Resin Linear Drop Earrings
$29.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multi-rhinestone Fringe Linear Drop Earrings
$39.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Betsey Johnson
Hematite-tone Multicolor Pavé Open Heart Stud Earrings
$32.00
from
Macy's
BUY
BCBGeneration
Hematite-tone Multi-crystal Cluster Round Drop Earrings
$26.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from aeydē
aeydē
Ashley Earrings
£94.32
from
aeydē
BUY
aeydē
Linda Earrings
£107.18
from
aeydē
BUY
aeydē
Harmony Earrings
£47.16
from
aeydē
BUY
aeydē
Sun Tan Croc Charlie Boots
£410.35
from
aeydē
BUY
More from Earrings
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Stone & Glitter Resin Linear Drop Earrings
$29.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multi-rhinestone Fringe Linear Drop Earrings
$39.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Betsey Johnson
Hematite-tone Multicolor Pavé Open Heart Stud Earrings
$32.00
from
Macy's
BUY
BCBGeneration
Hematite-tone Multi-crystal Cluster Round Drop Earrings
$26.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted