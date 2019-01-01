Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Yi Collection

18k Aquamarine And Blue Diamond Ring

$3550.00
At Moda Operandi
Reminiscent of something from Princess Diana's royal jewelry collection, Yi Collection's ring is set with a clear-cut aquamarine stone. Sitting atop a thin band, it features radiant blue diamonds. A piece this beautiful is great for special events.
Featured in 1 story
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
by Ray Lowe