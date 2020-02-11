Jinri
1875w Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer
$45.99$33.98
Professional salon AC motor for fast drying with low noise. Negative ions combined with far infrared heat reduce static and frizz, sealing the cuticle for more sleek, shiny hair. 2 speed (HIGH/LOW) and 3 heat (HOT/COOL/WARM) settings plus cool shot button for complete drying and styling with flexibility. High quality matte material and ergonomic design make it more comfortable to hold, agile to operate. 3 attachments included (Diffuser/Concentrator/Comb) meets your varied needs of hairstyle. Negative Ions Function ➤ Neutralize the positive charge in the hair to eliminate static electricity ➤ Repair + smooth hair, making your hair more healthy and smooth ➤ Locking moisture within the cuticles, leaving hair with less static. Fast Drying ➤With professional 1875w of drying power and airflow speed of 90 km/h, it can give you faster salon quality for styling and drying Far Infrared Heat ➤ Enabling to penetrate directly into the cortex of hair cuticles, heating form the inside out. ➤ Infrared energy heats hair evenly from the inside out for faster drying and lasting results. ➤Reduces damage to hair, protecting against heat damage. Professional Salon AC Motor ➤High-quality Professional AC Motor,less noisy, last longer, quieter, and give an extra powerful air flow. Specifications： ➤ Applicability Voltage: 60Hz,110V only, US only ➤ Watts: 1875W ➤ Motor Type:Salon AC Motor ➤ Working Mode: 2 Speed/3 heat ➤ Attachments: Concentrator,Diffuser,Straightening Comb ➤ Dryer Weight: 1.65lb/075kg What's in box: ➤ 1x Jinri 1875 Watt Professional Salon Hair Dryer ➤ 1x Concentrator ➤ 1x Diffuser ➤ 1x Comb ➤ 1x Instruction Manual ➤ 1x Original box