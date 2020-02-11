Jinri

1875w Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer

Professional salon AC motor for fast drying with low noise. Negative ions combined with far infrared heat reduce static and frizz, sealing the cuticle for more sleek, shiny hair. 2 speed (HIGH/LOW) and 3 heat (HOT/COOL/WARM) settings plus cool shot button for complete drying and styling with flexibility. High quality matte material and ergonomic design make it more comfortable to hold, agile to operate. 3 attachments included (Diffuser/Concentrator/Comb) meets your varied needs of hairstyle. Negative Ions Function ➤ Neutralize the positive charge in the hair to eliminate static electricity ➤ Repair + smooth hair, making your hair more healthy and smooth ➤ Locking moisture within the cuticles, leaving hair with less static. Fast Drying ➤With professional 1875w of drying power and airflow speed of 90 km/h, it can give you faster salon quality for styling and drying Far Infrared Heat ➤ Enabling to penetrate directly into the cortex of hair cuticles, heating form the inside out. ➤ Infrared energy heats hair evenly from the inside out for faster drying and lasting results. ➤Reduces damage to hair, protecting against heat damage. Professional Salon AC Motor ➤High-quality Professional AC Motor,less noisy, last longer, quieter, and give an extra powerful air flow. Specifications： ➤ Applicability Voltage: 60Hz,110V only, US only ➤ Watts: 1875W ➤ Motor Type:Salon AC Motor ➤ Working Mode: 2 Speed/3 heat ➤ Attachments: Concentrator,Diffuser,Straightening Comb ➤ Dryer Weight: 1.65lb/075kg What's in box: ➤ 1x Jinri 1875 Watt Professional Salon Hair Dryer ➤ 1x Concentrator ➤ 1x Diffuser ➤ 1x Comb ➤ 1x Instruction Manual ➤ 1x Original box