Kaleep
1875w Infrared Professional Salon Hair Dryer
$39.99$33.98
Professional salon AC motor for fast drying with low noise. Negative ions combined with far infrared heat reduce static and frizz, sealing the cuticle for more sleek, shiny hair. 2 speed (HIGH/LOW) and 3 heat (HOT/COOL/WARM) settings plus cool shot button for complete drying and styling with flexibility. High quality matte material and ergonomic design make it more comfortable to hold, agile to operate. 3 attachments included (Diffuser/Concentrator/Comb) meets your varied needs of hairstyle.