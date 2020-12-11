RYOBI

18-volt One+ Lithium-ion Cordless Hand Vacuum

$30.97

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum (Tool-Only). The improved 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Hand Vacuum offers exceptional convenience to the user with the ability to pick up a variety of dry debris. The ONE+ Hand Vacuum has a powerful motor and a dual-filter system that captures material for removal and provides exceptional suction power. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer's Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Hand Vacuum includes a crevice tool with built-in slide brush, a pre-filter, a replaceable filter, and an operator's manual. Battery and charger sold separately.