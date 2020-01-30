Veegoal

18 Oz Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle With Bamboo Lid And Protective Sleeve-bpa Free

$16.99

HIGH STRENGTH- Made from high strength borosilicate glass that is shatter resistant and has an instantaneous temperature tolerance of -20~150℃ meaning it will not crack keeping your cold or hot drink safe. STYLISH AND FUNCTIONAL LID- The bamboo lid is not only stylish and functional but also environmental friendly. Never worry about leaks as the silicone seal creates a leak proof barrier once closed in place atop the bottle. We guarantee our lids for 90 days with free cap replacement if it breaks. GREAT FOR ON THE GO- This bottle has the best mouth size for no-spill drinking. Fits most backpack, car, and jogging stroller cup holders for ease of use while on the go. COMFORTABLE AND PROTECTIVE SLEEVE- The included sleeve allows for a comfortable slip resistant grip and provides a colorful extra layer of protection. ECO-FRIENDLY - 100% BPA Free, Phthalate free, lead free and cadmium free not to mention a great alternative to plastic water bottles. Let’s Raise Glass to Glass When you feel thirsty after the gym or work you can find plastic bottles anywhere. However many plastic water bottles contain BPA, an industrial resin that has been shown to be very dangerous to your health. So what is the solution? Introducing: The eco-friendly and stylish 18 oz glass water bottle from Veegoal. Designed to Make Your Life More Healthy and Easy Our bottle is built to handle life on the go by way of its easy and convenient design along with the toughness and strength of its shatter proof borosilicate glass and slip resistant sleeve. Fits most backpack, car, and jogging stroller cup holders meaning whether your commuting to work or school, hitting the gym, going for a jog or always on the go you can stay hydrated. 100% BPA free, phthalate free, lead free and cadmium free. An eco-friendly and stylish alternative to plastic water bottles. Dishwasher Safe and 3-month Money Back Guarantee Our bottles are dishwasher safe and can be washed with the sleeve left on, however we recommend hand wash the bamboo lid. We offer a 3-mo