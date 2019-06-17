e.l.f. Cosmetics
18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette
$14.00
At e.l.f. Cosmetics
There’s always that one shade in every palette that you covet. We took all of those shades and put them into one iconic palette. This vibrant, colorful 18-pan palette contains only the best, most swatch-worthy shades, designed to inspire bold, vibrant eyeshadow looks. We included a mix of matte, satin and shimmer shades. The luxe formula of this vibrant eyeshadow palette is smooth, creamy, blendable and ultra-pigmented for effortless application.