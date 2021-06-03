Big Green Egg

18.25 In. Large Charcoal Kamado Grill And Smoker Green

$948.99

The Large EGG is the most popular size and a favorite to handle the cooking needs of most families and gatherings of friends. Accommodates a complete array of EGGcessories for grilling, baking, roasting or smoking - and is versatile enough for weekend cookouts and pizza parties, large enough for eight steaks at once and efficient enough for an impromptu meatloaf dinner for two!