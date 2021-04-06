MOOSOO M

17kpa Strong Suction 4 In 1 Corded Stick Vacuum

Moosoo Latest D600 Vacuum Cleaner Equipped With Hose. 【17Kpa Powerful Suction】Perfect for marble, tile and hardwood floor, pick up all debris, such as cat litter, dog food crumbs, pet hair. NOTE: Due to powerful suction and high-power, it is easy to fit tightly with the carpet, it is not suitable for use on carpets, perfect for hard floor. 【3 Stages Advanced Filtration System】Complete sealing design and high-density HEPA filter provide excellent experience. HEPA and cylinder filer are washable. 【Rotatable Brush Head】Flexible joint could free to clean the dirt under the furniture and bed, clean up dead corners. Brush head is easy be controlled, feel free to control its direction where you want. 【Adjustable Tube】18-30 inches adjustable length, easily to reach 10 feet high, such as ceilings and vents, etc. Long 30 feet power cord is perfect, it makes the suction stronger, cleans the garbage more clean and more assured. 【Lightweight&Multi Versatile Attachments】It’s weighs only 4.11 pounds, can be operated with one hand relaxing and easy to clean from the floor and high places. Easily converts from stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments, allows you to reach corners, stairs and crevices., and even in the car. MOOSOO vacuum cleaner is elegant and compact to stay in your house and has excellent cleaning performance. Strong and efficient to pick up debris, dirt and cat/dog hair. Wide Cleaning Even can be used on the furniture, closets, hardwood floor, carpet floor, upstairs. Change it to a handheld vacuum with 2-in-1 brush head in the box, you can clean up your car and pet as well. Soft Edge Soft edge cleaning bristles give a closer access to walls and corners, lift and remove pet hair and dust from sofas and other upholstery without scratch. Easy Dump Dirt One button release dust cup to empty the container filled with dust without getting your hands dirty. Washable Components Detachable HEPA and honeycomb filter is washable, no worry about the dust accumulate in and block the vents. Regular cleaning it to ensure your cleaning efficiency.