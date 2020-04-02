Ball

16oz Glass Smooth-sided Regular Mouth Mason Jar With Lid And Band (12 Pack)

The creative possibilities are endless with Ball Smooth-Sided Glass Mason Jars. Each of these 1-pint clear jars has a smooth face and sides and a minimized Ball logo to show off the contents and accommodate labeling and decorating. Use them for canning, as decorative mason jars, for crafting, gifting, or storing items such as candy, buttons, popcorn kernels, nails, potpourri, and more. This set of 12 regular mouth mason jars includes 12 bands and 12 SureTight lids that seal up to 18 months when used according to the manufacturer's instructions for food preservation.